Stamps.com Q4 Results Top Estimates; Sees Lower Earnings, Higher Revenue In FY20

(RTTNews) - Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), a provider of postage online and shipping software solutions, reported that its fourth-quarter net income was $20.3 million, down 52 percent from last year's $42.7 million. Earnings per share were $1.13, down 51 percent from $2.30 a year ago.

Adjusted income per share was $2.12, compared to $3.73 in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 28 percent to $51.4 million from last year's $71.3 million.

Total revenue was $160.9 million, down 5 percent from $170.2 million last year. Analysts expected revenues of $144.68 million.

For fiscal year 2020, the company currently expects net income in a range of about $41 million to $53 million, or about $2.08 to $2.92 per share, adjusted income per share in a range of approximately $4.00 to $5.00, and total revenue in a range of approximately $570 million to $600 million.

For the year, analysts expect earnings of $3.23 per share on revenues of $537.65 million.

The company expects non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of approximately $135 million to $155 million.

In fiscal 2019, net income was $59.2 million or $3.33 per share, adjusted income was $5.73 per share, and total revenue was $571.9 million.

