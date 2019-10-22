Stamps.com Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for STMP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $83.08, changing hands as high as $94.74 per share. Stamps.com Inc. shares are currently trading up about 21.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STMP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.539 per share, with $211.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $92.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.