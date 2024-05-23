Stamper Reveals Optimistic Copper Asset Outlook

Stamper Oil & Gas (TSE:STMP) has released an update.

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. has announced the filing of an updated NI 43-101 report for its Redonda copper property, highlighting the project’s potential amidst rising copper prices, which are expected to hit $6.80 per lb in 2025. The Redonda property, with significant copper-molybdenum mineralization, is well-situated for access and has received support from local authorities and the Klahoose First Nation. Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to review the report and upcoming updates on the company’s promising exploration endeavors.

