Stamper Oil & Gas Partners with Recharge Resources

Stamper Oil & Gas (TSE:STMP) has released an update.

Stamper Oil & Gas has entered an earn-in option agreement with Recharge Resources, allowing Recharge to earn a 50% interest in the Redonda Copper Project in British Columbia. This project, previously explored by Teck Resources, has shown promising mineralization through past drilling efforts. The agreement requires Recharge to meet certain financial commitments by the end of 2024 to secure its stake.

