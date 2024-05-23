Stamper Oil & Gas Optimistic on Copper Future

Stamper Oil & Gas (TSE:STMP) has released an update.

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. has provided an upbeat exploration review of its wholly owned Redonda Copper assets, highlighting the project’s potential amid rising copper prices anticipated to reach $6.80 per pound by 2025. The company’s recent drill results have bolstered confidence in the high-grade copper property, which is still open for expansion, and has prompted a revaluation of the asset based on these higher expected prices. Stamper is adjusting its exploration strategies and metallurgical testing to align with this bullish outlook for copper, positioning itself in anticipation of a global copper shortage.

