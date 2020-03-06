Stampede to safety sends UK yields towards zero as coronavirus spreads

(Adds details after market close) By Andy Bruce LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - British government bond yields plunged on Friday to all-time lows near zero, as investors stampeded into safe-haven assets to escape the economic impact of the spread of coronavirus. With global stock markets sliding, speculation mounted that central banks around the world would be forced to join the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada in cutting interest rates. Like its U.S. Treasury equivalent, the benchmark 10-year British gilt yield <GB10YT=RR> set a record low, falling to 0.203% at 1453 GMT. It closed at 0.232%, down 10 basis points on the day. Over the course of the week, the 10-year yield has fallen 28 basis points, the biggest weekly drop since just after the Brexit vote in 2016. The two-year gilt yield <GB2YT=RR> fell 22 basis points over the week, the biggest drop in just over 10 years. Twenty-year <GB20YT=RR> and 30-year gilt yields also set new record lows at 0.552% and 0.660%. More than a third of conventional gilts now yield less than 0.2%, raising the prospect that a big chunk of the British yield curve could turn negative within days. Although yields for a few short-dated gilts briefly fell below zero in the weeks after the 2016 Brexit referendum, the prospect of such a broad-based decline into negative territory would be unprecedented for British government debt. The escalating crisis has raised questions about how quickly major economies can recover from the outbreak. "The risk here is that, with multiple epicentres in a highly interconnected global economy, the peak does not look like a 'V'-shaped recovery, setting this pandemic apart from past episodes that further delays a future return to normality," Lena Komileva, chief economist of consultancy G+ Economics said. June long gilt future <FLGcv1> 138.09 (+1.45) June 2020 short sterling <FSSM0> 99.565 (-0.025) Dec 2020 short sterling <FSSZ0> 99.61 (-0.025) 10-year gilt yield <GB10YT=RR> 0.23 (-10 bps) -------------------KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures <0#FLG:> Gilt benchmark chain <0#GBBMK=> Short Stg futures <0#FSS:> Cash market quotes <GB/GILT1> Deposit rates <DM=> Sterling cross rates <GBPX1=> UK debt speedguide [GB/DEBT] -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts [GB/] Sterling [GBP/] Euro Debt [GVD/EUR] Dollar [USD/] U.S. Treasuries [US/] Debt reports [DBT] --------------------GILT STRIPS DATA ------------------------- Gilt strips data [GB/STRIPS1] All gilt strips <0#GBSTRIP=> Gilt strips IO <0#GBSTRIPIO=> Gilt strips PO <0#GBSTRIPPO> <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ GRAPHIC-UK yield curve takes huge step lower https://tmsnrt.rs/3as5tIu ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> (Editing by David Clarke) Keywords: BRITAIN BONDS/ (UPDATE 1)

