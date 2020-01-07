US Markets

Stampede during funeral for Iranian commander kills 35 - report

Parisa Hafezi Reuters
DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A stampede among mourners during the funeral ceremony for a slain Iranian commander in the southeastern city of Kerman killed 35 people on Tuesday and injured 48, the Young Journalists Club website, which is affiliated to state television, reported.

Tens of thousands of mourners poured on to the streets of Kerman for the funeral of Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday. His body had been taken to Iraqi and Iranian cities before arriving in Kerman for burial.

