News & Insights

Stocks

Stampede Drilling Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 13, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Stampede Drilling Inc (TSE:SDI) has released an update.

Stampede Drilling Inc. reported a 5% revenue drop to $24,262 for Q3 2024, mainly due to fewer operating days, impacting net income and adjusted EBITDA. Despite the challenges, the company saw a significant 170% rise in free cash flow and continued its share repurchase program, buying back 3,145 common shares during the quarter.

For further insights into TSE:SDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.