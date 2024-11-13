Stampede Drilling Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Stampede Drilling Inc (TSE:SDI) has released an update.

Stampede Drilling Inc. reported a 5% revenue drop to $24,262 for Q3 2024, mainly due to fewer operating days, impacting net income and adjusted EBITDA. Despite the challenges, the company saw a significant 170% rise in free cash flow and continued its share repurchase program, buying back 3,145 common shares during the quarter.

For further insights into TSE:SDI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.