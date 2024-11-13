Stampede Drilling Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Stampede Drilling Inc (TSE:SDI) has released an update.
Stampede Drilling Inc. reported a 5% revenue drop to $24,262 for Q3 2024, mainly due to fewer operating days, impacting net income and adjusted EBITDA. Despite the challenges, the company saw a significant 170% rise in free cash flow and continued its share repurchase program, buying back 3,145 common shares during the quarter.
