Stampede at Madagascar's national stadium kills 12, injures around 80 -PM

Adds detail in paras 2-4

ANTANANARIVO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A stampede of sports fans trying to enter Madagascar's national stadium for the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games has killed 12 and injured around 80, the prime minister said on Friday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the stampede, but at least 15 people were killed in a similar incident at the Mahamasina stadium in 2019.

Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said 11 of the injured were in a critical condition.

The Indian Ocean Island Games were created by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 1977, and include athletes from Mauritius, Seychelles, Comoros, Madagascar, Mayotte, Réunion and the Maldives.

(Reporting by Lova Rabary in Antananarivo; Writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

((hereward.holland@thomsonreuters.com; +254 20 499 1232; Reuters Messaging: hereward.holland.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.