Stammtisch Investments Cuts Stake in TeraWulf (WULF)

Fintel reports that Stammtisch Investments has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40.71MM shares of TeraWulf Inc (WULF). This represents 27.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 16, 2022 they reported 76.79MM shares and 36.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 46.99% and a decrease in total ownership of 8.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 660.63% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for TeraWulf is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 660.63% from its latest reported closing price of $0.67.

The projected annual EPS is $0.18.

Fund Sentiment

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in TeraWulf. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 4.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:WULF is 0.1177%, an increase of 64.7487%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.31% to 10,059K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,688,627 shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732,783 shares, representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 6.66% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 792,389 shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871,523 shares, representing a decrease of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 1.63% over the last quarter.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management holds 763,823 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,999 shares, representing an increase of 96.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 2,433.76% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 534,822 shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358,142 shares, representing an increase of 33.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 61.67% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 510,103 shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537,630 shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WULF by 7.90% over the last quarter.

TeraWulf Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TeraWulf was formed to own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

