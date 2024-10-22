Stamford Tyres Mourns the Loss of Visionary Founder

Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (SG:S29) has released an update.

Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited mourns the loss of its founder and senior advisor, Mr. Wee Kok Wah, who passed away at 78. Mr. Wee was instrumental in transforming the company into a global leader in tyre distribution and manufacturing, guiding it to a public listing in 1991. His leadership and vision left a lasting impact on the company’s strategic growth and international presence.

