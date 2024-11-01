Stamford Tyres Announces Key Board Leadership Changes

Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited (SG:S29) has released an update.

Stamford Tyres Corporation Limited announces significant leadership changes as Mrs. Dawn Wee Wai Ying steps up as Executive Chairman, replacing Mr. Sam Chong Keen who will remain on the board as a Non-executive Non-independent Director. Additionally, the company is fortifying its governance with the appointment of Mr. Christopher Tan Bian Thye as a Non-executive Independent Director, signaling a strategic renewal of its board. These changes are aimed at leveraging leadership expertise to enhance the company’s standing in the competitive tyre industry.

