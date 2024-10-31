News & Insights

Stallion Uranium Extends Agreement Deadline

October 31, 2024

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp. has extended the deadline to finalize a definitive agreement with an option partner for its Horse Heaven Gold and Antimony project in Idaho, sparking interest in potential growth. The company also boasts significant uranium exploration in the Athabasca Basin, offering diverse investment opportunities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

