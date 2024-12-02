Stallion Gold Corp Names Matthew Schwab as CEO

Stallion Gold Corp (TSE:STUD) has released an update.

Stallion Uranium Corp has appointed renowned geologist Matthew Schwab as its new CEO, marking a strategic move towards significant uranium discoveries. Schwab’s extensive experience in the field, including key roles in major uranium projects, is expected to enhance Stallion’s exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin. The company aims to capitalize on uranium’s growing importance in energy markets, with Schwab leading its technical exploration phase.

