Stalled EU post-COVID funds 'clearly a problem' for Italy, minister says

By Giuseppe Fonte and Alvise Armellini

ROME, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy's delay in securing loans and grants from the European Union's post-COVID fund is "clearly a problem," Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Tuesday, amid rising challenges for the country's public finances.

The government is managing the situation for the moment, Giorgetti said, confirming plans to keep the budget deficit on a downward trend despite a disappointing start to this year.

Italy is due to receive 191.5 billion euros ($210.76 billion) in grants and cheap loans through 2026 from the EU Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

But the government is falling behind schedule in terms of spending the cash it has already received and in meeting designated "targets and milestones" that trigger the release of fresh payments.

Rome is still awaiting a third tranche worth 19 billion euros which is related to dozens of goals that were supposed to be reached in the second half of 2022, including the creation of 7,500 sleeping accommodation units for students.

"I hope that these resources will be disbursed, if EU funds do not come it is clearly a problem," the minister said.

The state sector borrowing requirement (SSBR), a narrower aggregate than the public sector deficit, stood at 95 billion euros at the end of June, up more than 50 billion euros on last year.

Adding to the challenge, Rome failed to meet an end-June deadline set for further designated "targets and milestones" that would trigger the release of additional 16 billion euros later this year.

"We are monitoring (public finances), we have targets to meet and we will meet them," Giorgetti said, reiterating that the Treasury has no plans to change its guidance for the issuance of medium- to long-term sovereign bonds in 2023.

This year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government is targeting a budget deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), almost halving last year's 8.0% figure.

After declining to a projected 3.7% of GDP next year, the deficit is seen returning to the European Union's 3% ceiling in 2025.

(Editing by Gavin Jones and Christina Fincher)

((alvise.armellini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.