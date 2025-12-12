Staley Capital Advisers Dumps 59,000 Shares of Mercury Systems

Key Points

Sold 58,820 shares, reducing position value by $6.51 million.

Change represents 0.15% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 411,310 shares, valued at $31.84 million.

On November 12, 2025, Staley Capital Advisers reduced its holding in Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY), cutting its stake by $6.51 million, according to an SEC 13-F filing.

What happened

Staley Capital Advisers sold 58,820 shares of Mercury Systems in the third quarter of 2025. The transaction lowered the fund’s position to 411,310 shares, worth $31.84 million as of quarter-end.

Staley Capital Advisers’ stake in Mercury Systems declined to 1.31% of reportable AUM after the sale

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $206,784,785 (8.52% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IWF: $192,618,843 (7.94% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOG: $149,306,078 (6.13% of AUM)

NYSE:JPM: $135,366,695 (5.57% of AUM)

NASDAQ:QCOM: $122,245,091 (5.04% of AUM)

As of November 11, 2025, shares were priced at $72.74, up 65.66% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 56.16 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-11) $72.74 Market capitalization $4.38 billion Revenue (TTM) $933 million Net income (TTM) $-33 million

Company Snapshot

Produces components, modules, subsystems, and integrated solutions for aerospace and defense, including power amplifiers, embedded processing modules, RF/microwave assemblies, and signal intelligence payloads.

Operates an original equipment manufacturing model, generating revenue through the sale of proprietary hardware and subsystems to defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Serves approximately 300 programs with 25 major defense contractors and commercial aviation clients across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Mercury Systems, Inc. is a leading technology provider for the aerospace and defense industry, leveraging proprietary hardware and advanced subsystems to support mission-critical applications. The company maintains a broad customer base and participates in a diverse set of defense programs, which helps drive recurring demand for its products. Its strategic focus on embedded processing, RF technologies, and system integration positions it as a key partner for defense contractors seeking high-performance, reliable solutions.

Foolish take

Staley Advisors seems to be selling Mercury Systems shares near a high. As previously mentioned, the stock is up over 65% in the last year alone.

Investors should also remember that Staley owns 198 different tickers as of the time of this filing. The fund has shown a preference for tech names, though smaller holdings in industrial stocks like Mercury Systems show its emphasis on maintaining a diverse portfolio.

However, that can also make it difficult to discern why Staley sold some of its Mercury stake. Admittedly, it also sold stakes in numerous other stocks, including all of its top four holdings and numerous other stocks, so this action was not unique to Mercury.

Since Staley continued to maintain most of Mercury shares, the most likely explanation is that it made a profit-taking move. Nonetheless, the fact that it retained most of its shares means it remains confident in the stock.

Glossary

13F reportable assets under management (AUM): The total value of securities that an institutional investment manager must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Stake: The amount of ownership an investor or fund holds in a particular company, usually measured in shares or percentage.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, typically ranked by market value or percentage of total assets.

Original equipment manufacturing model: A business approach where a company designs and produces products sold to other companies for integration or resale.

Embedded processing modules: Specialized hardware components designed to perform computing tasks within larger electronic systems, often used in defense and aerospace.

RF/microwave assemblies: Electronic components that process radio frequency and microwave signals, commonly used in communications and defense technology.

Signal intelligence payloads: Equipment designed to collect and analyze electronic signals for intelligence purposes, often deployed on aircraft or satellites.

System integration: The process of combining different subsystems or components into a single, functioning system.

Defense contractors: Companies that provide products or services to military or government defense agencies.

Proprietary hardware: Technology or equipment designed and owned by a specific company, often protected by patents or trade secrets.

Recurring demand: Ongoing, repeated need for a company's products or services, often due to long-term contracts or industry requirements.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, and Qualcomm. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.