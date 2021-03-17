Stalemate over Italy's single network project needs to be overcome - minister

Contributor
Giuseppe Fonte Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Remo Casilli

The stalemate over Italy's plans to create a single national broadband network is not helpful and urgent clarification is needed on whether the project is feasible, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

ROME, March 17 (Reuters) - The stalemate over Italy's plans to create a single national broadband network is not helpful and urgent clarification is needed on whether the project is feasible, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said on Wednesday.

Italy's government under former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has been trying to create a full-fibre national network by merging Open Fiber, a small broadband operator owned by state lender CDP and utility Enel ENEI.MI, with the landline grid assets of Telecom Italia TLIT.MI, in which CDP also holds a stake.

New Prime Minister Mario Draghi has put digital infrastructure at the heart of his government's agenda but has yet to clarify whether he intends to implement the unified network project and under what terms.

"This stalemate must be overcome and the state as shareholder of the companies involved has a responsibility to make a quick proposal on the matter," Giorgetti told a parliamentary hearing.

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters