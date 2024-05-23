News & Insights

Stocks
CSSPF

Stakeholder Reduces Share in NIOX Group plc

May 23, 2024 — 07:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

In a significant change of stakeholder composition, Richard Griffiths and associated undertakings have crossed the notification threshold, reducing their collective shareholding in NIOX Group plc from 23.94% to 18.98% as reported on May 23, 2024. The adjustment in shares occurred on May 20, 2024, and involves no financial instruments, signalling a direct change in voting rights within the pharmaceutical company.

For further insights into GB:NIOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CSSPF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.