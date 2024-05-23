Stakeholder Reduces Share in NIOX Group plc

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (GB:NIOX) has released an update.

In a significant change of stakeholder composition, Richard Griffiths and associated undertakings have crossed the notification threshold, reducing their collective shareholding in NIOX Group plc from 23.94% to 18.98% as reported on May 23, 2024. The adjustment in shares occurred on May 20, 2024, and involves no financial instruments, signalling a direct change in voting rights within the pharmaceutical company.

