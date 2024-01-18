News & Insights

Stake sale in Rai Way does not prevent mooted TV towers tie-up, sources say

January 18, 2024 — 08:29 am EST

Written by Giuseppe Fonte for Reuters ->

ROME, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Plans by RAI to sell a minority stake in Rai Way RWAY.MI will not stop the state-owned broadcaster from exploring a tie-up between its TV tower unit and unlisted rival EI Towers at a later stage, sources from the economy ministry said on Thursday.

To fund its new three year business plan, which includes additional spending worth 225 million euros ($244.46 million), RAI said earlier on Thursday it would extract value from a minority stake in Rai Way while retaining the majority of the capital.

Former Prime Minister Mario Draghi in March 2022 approved a decree allowing RAI to cut the stake in Rai Way to 30% from the current 65%, in a move that was expected to pave the way for the merger with EI Towers.

($1 = 0.9204 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Giulia Segreti)

