Stake Reduction by Australian Ethical in Shriro Holdings

November 13, 2024 — 08:00 pm EST

Shriro Holdings Ltd. (AU:SHM) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Limited has reduced its stake in Shriro Holdings Ltd., with its voting power decreasing from 13.18% to 12.18%. This change reflects a decrease in their holding of ordinary shares from 12,708,788 to 11,739,357. Such movements can influence the market perception of Shriro Holdings, drawing attention from investors.

