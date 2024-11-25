News & Insights

Stake Reduction by Australian Ethical in Bravura Solutions

November 25, 2024 — 01:46 am EST

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Bravura Solutions Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 8.53% to 7.53%. This change might attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholdings and voting power within the company, potentially impacting market dynamics.

