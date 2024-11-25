Stake Reduction by Australian Ethical in Bravura Solutions

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd (AU:AEF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd has reduced its stake in Bravura Solutions Limited, with its voting power decreasing from 8.53% to 7.53%. This change might attract attention from investors monitoring shifts in shareholdings and voting power within the company, potentially impacting market dynamics.

For further insights into AU:AEF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.