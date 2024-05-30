Stake Increase in 4Global Plc by Investor

4 Global Plc (GB:4GBL) has released an update.

Scobie Dickinson Ward has reported crossing the threshold of major holdings in 4Global Plc, now possessing 7.36% of voting rights as of May 24, 2024, a notable increase from their previous holding of 6.7%. The notification, completed in Hong Kong on May 29, 2024, indicates no control by any person or legal entity over this stake.

For further insights into GB:4GBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.