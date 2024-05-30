Stake Increase in 4Global Plc by Investor

News & Insights

4 Global Plc (GB:4GBL) has released an update.

Scobie Dickinson Ward has reported crossing the threshold of major holdings in 4Global Plc, now possessing 7.36% of voting rights as of May 24, 2024, a notable increase from their previous holding of 6.7%. The notification, completed in Hong Kong on May 29, 2024, indicates no control by any person or legal entity over this stake.

