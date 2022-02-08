Stainless steel maker Outokumpu's Q4 earnings dented by higher costs

Adds details, comment, dividend

HELSINKI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE reported slightly weaker-than-expected quarterly profits on Tuesday, dented by increased energy and other costs.

The company said its sales grew 64% to 2.22 billion euros from the year ago quarter and its total stainless steel deliveries increased 12% year-on-year with both figures above analysts' estimates, while sales prices increased as well.

"However, profitability was impacted by significantly increased energy and consumable prices as well as higher fixed costs," it said in a statement.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 326 million euros ($372 million) in the October to December quarter from 78 million a year before.

That slightly missed the median of 333 million euros 14 analysts had estimated in a company-provided poll.

In the first quarter, the company expects its stainless steel deliveries to increase and its adjusted EBITDA to remain on a similar or higher level compared to the fourth quarter.

Outokumpu's board proposed a dividend of 0.15 euros per share to be paid for the year 2021.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

