Stainless steel maker Outokumpu's Q1 earnings beat expectations

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, boosted by higher prices for stainless steel and ferrochrome.

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, boosted by higher prices for stainless steel and ferrochrome.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 377 million euros ($400 million) in the January-March quarter from 177 million a year earlier.

That beat the median forecast of 354.8 million euros from 12 analysts in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More