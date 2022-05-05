Stainless steel maker Outokumpu's Q1 earnings beat expectations

HELSINKI, May 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE reported higher-than-expected quarterly profits on Thursday, boosted by higher prices for stainless steel and ferrochrome.

The company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 377 million euros ($400 million) in the January-March quarter from 177 million a year earlier.

That beat the median forecast of 354.8 million euros from 12 analysts in a company-provided poll.

($1 = 0.9429 euros)

