Stainless steel maker Outokumpu sets new strategic targets

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Thursday said it aimed to increaseits earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 200 million euros by the end of 2025.

The firm said it had met its previous strategic targets ahead of time, which included improving EBITDA by 250 million euros ($289 million).

Outokumpu also aims to reduce its CO2 emissions by 14% by the end of 2025 compared to 2021 levels, it said in a statement ahead of its capital markets day.

It also updated its dividend policy and said it now aims to distribute a stable and growing dividend, to be paid annually.

"The Board states that the new dividend policy and current financial trajectory provides the Board a possibility to propose a significant increase in dividend to the next Annual General Meeting," it said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

