Stainless steel maker Outokumpu raises Q4 forecast

HELSINKI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE raised its fourth-quarter target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be higher than the 22 million euros ($26.7 million) in the preceding quarter, instead of remaining at the same level.

"Stainless steel deliveries are estimated to increase by approximately 5-10% due to a stronger than expected market recovery", said Outokumpu, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Louise Heavens)

