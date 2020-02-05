US Markets

Stainless steel maker Outokumpu posts Q4 profit fall, sees better Q1

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu on Wednesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 73 million euros ($81 million) from 89 million a year earlier.

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu on Wednesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 73 million euros ($81 million) from 89 million a year earlier. On Jan 20 it had said the number would be around 70 million euros. [nL8N29P0XP] The company said it expected a seasonal improvement in the sector in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely) ((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com @virki; +372 564 4562;)) Keywords: OUTOKUMPU RESULTS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular