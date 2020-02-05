Stainless steel maker Outokumpu posts Q4 profit fall, sees better Q1

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel producer Outokumpu on Wednesday reported a fall in fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to 73 million euros ($81 million) from 89 million a year earlier. On Jan 20 it had said the number would be around 70 million euros. [nL8N29P0XP] The company said it expected a seasonal improvement in the sector in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.9060 euros) (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely) ((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com @virki; +372 564 4562;)) Keywords: OUTOKUMPU RESULTS/ (URGENT)

