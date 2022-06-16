Stainless steel maker Outokumpu announces new financial targets

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE on Thursday said it aimed to improve the run-rate in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 200 million euros by the end of 2025.

Outokumpu in a statement ahead of a capital markets day also said it had updated its dividend policy and aimed to distribute a stable and growing dividend, to be paid annually.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

