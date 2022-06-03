APAM

Stainless steel maker Aperam confirms merger talks with Spain's Acerinox

Sarah Morland Reuters
June 3 (Reuters) - Dutch stainless steel maker Aperam APAM.AS said on Friday it was in talks with Spanish rival Acerinox ACX.MC over a potential merger.

"Those discussions are at an early stage, and no agreement has been reached as to the scope, structure or terms of any possible transaction," it said in a statement, issued after Bloomberg News earlier reported the merger talks.

Shares in Aperam were trading up nearly 6% in Amsterdam at 0808 GMT, while those in Acerinox remained suspended by the Spanish regulator.

