Stagwell price target raised to $9 from $8 at Rosenblatt

Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett raised the firm’s price target on Stagwell (STGW) to $9 from $8 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Stagwell returned to peer-high organic growth in Q3, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says the pressure Friday on sector peers, tied to concerns over pharma advertising, should not apply to Stagwell, which sold off its pharma business a year ago.

