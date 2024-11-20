News & Insights

Stagwell adds Bluw Horse and DashDigital to its Global Affiliate Network

November 20, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Stagwell (STGW) has added Blue Horse, Malaysia, and DashDigital, South Africa, to its Global Affiliate Network to further its full-service and specialty digital solutions for clients worldwide. Through its Global Affiliate Program, Stagwell provides global full-service capabilities ensuring clients receive best-in-class service and solutions tailored to their priority markets. Blue Horse Digital Marketing is a technology-led, highly personal answer to the ever-growing performance marketing needs of Southeast Asia. DashDigital is a specialized design studio that helps brands connect with their audience, using in-depth research, rigorous strategy, well-built technology and responsive design.

