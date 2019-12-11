Stagecoach UK rail exit hurt earnings; founders to step down

Adds details on board changes, results

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Transport operator Stagecoach Group Plc SGC.L reported a 9% fall in first-half profit on Wednesday, hit by the loss of crucial franchises to operate rail routes in the UK and said Chairman and co-founder Brian Souter will step down this year.

Stagecoach, founded in Perth in 1980 by Dame Ann Gloag and her brother, Souter, said that Gloag will also be retiring from the board by the end of 2019.

During the year, the company's operations were hampered after its bid to renew existing East Midlands and West Coast rail franchises with partners were disqualified for not complying with pension funding requests. It was also left out of the South Eastern franchise.

In its bid to overhaul the business, Stagecoach said it was planning to expand into new markets and has put in a bid for the 12.5-year contract to operate Sweden's Roslagsbanan commuter railway running into Stockholm.

"My family and I continue to have a significant shareholding in Stagecoach and I have every confidence in the management team, our strategy and the positive prospects of the business," said Souter, who along with Gloag owns nearly 25% of the company, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

The company, which ultimately exited its UK rail franchises and turned its focus on smaller bus and tram operations, reported adjusted pretax profit of 66.6 million pounds ($85.45 million) for the six months ended Oct. 26, compared with 73.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Stagecoach said it has appointed Ray O'Toole to succeed Souter as chairman from the beginning of next year.

