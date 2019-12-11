Stagecoach Stock Climbs as it Looks Overseas After Exit from U.S. and U.K. Rail

Stagecoach shares climbed 4.5% on Wednesday, as Britain’s biggest bus and coach operator announced that it was looking to expand to overseas markets after scrapping its U.K. and U.S. rail operations.

The FTSE 250-listed company said it was looking to enter markets with “low political/regulatory risk, contract opportunities that offer an appropriate risk-reward balance, a positive economic outlook,” and with higher returns than it was achieving in North America.

Stagecoach recently submitted a bid for the 12-and-a-half year contract to operate Sweden’s commuter railway running into Stockholm. If the company secures the contract, it will be responsible for putting a new fleet of trains into service at the beginning of the franchise. The decision is expected in 2020 and operations would start in 2021.

The company left the U.K. franchised rail market in December after being disqualified from three rail franchise competitions because its bids “breached established rules.” It sold its North American business a year ago.

The company, which has since refocused on U.K. bus operations, reported a revenue of £800 million for the six months ending October 26, compared with £1 billion a year earlier. According to the group, the drop in revenue reflects the exit from the U.K. rail franchises. Pretax profit slipped 9% to £66.6 million on weaker regional bus division performance.

Stagecoach’s founder and chairman Sir Brian Souter will leave his post at the end of the year, the group announced in a separate statement. Ray O’Toole, nonexecutive director, will succeed him from 1 January 2020 while Souter will serve as a nonexecutive director.

Looking ahead. Broker Liberum said that the headline results were ahead of its forecasts. “The core ongoing bus divisions were in line with our expectations, with the outperformance coming from rail franchises that have since come to an end,” analyst Gerald Khoo said in a note to clients. He went on to say that the end-of-year results remain in line with the management’s expectations.

He added: “While there are some signs of progress, with [its] London bus unit outperforming the expectations from the beginning of the year and modest revenue growth in [its] regional bus division, margins at the latter remain under pressure and strategic challenges from potential re-regulation persist.”

