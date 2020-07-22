SGC

Stagecoach earnings down 39% as transport demand fell in UK lockdown

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

British transport company Stagecoach said it was difficult to forecast future profitability after its earnings per share fell 39% in its 2019-2020 financial year as the pandemic lockdown and restrictions hit demand for travel.

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British transport company Stagecoach SGC.L said it was difficult to forecast future profitability after its earnings per share fell 39% in its 2019-2020 financial year as the pandemic lockdown and restrictions hit demand for travel.

Stagecoach, which runs buses across the country, the low-cost coach service megabus.com as well as trams in Sheffield, said earnings per share fell to 13.5 pence in the 12-months ended 2 May from 22.1 pence the previous year.

"It remains difficult to reliably predict profit for the new financial year ending 1 May 2021," Stagecoach said. "In the short-term, the actions we have taken and the continuing support of government should ensure we continue to generate positive EBITDA."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More