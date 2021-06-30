SGC

Stagecoach confident on future although recovery hard to forecast

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

British bus and coach operator Stagecoach said it expected to continue to generate positive operating profit in the future, helped by ongoing government support, although the speed of recovery from the pandemic was hard to predict.

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British bus and coach operator Stagecoach SGC.L said it expected to continue to generate positive operating profit in the future, helped by ongoing government support, although the speed of recovery from the pandemic was hard to predict.

For the year ended May 1 2021, Stagecoach's adjusted total operating profit dropped almost 60% to 48.1 million pounds ($66.6 million)on revenue which fell 35% to 928.2 million pounds, as its operations were affected by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Stagecoach said it was encouraged by the recent easing of restrictions across Britain, with regional bus vehicle mileage rising to around 94% of pre-COVID levels, and said it had also restarted its coach networks.

($1 = 0.7224 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Alistair Smout)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGC

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters