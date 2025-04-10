Stag (STAG) Soars 6.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Stag Industrial STAG shares rallied 6.9% in the last trading session to close at $32.15. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.3% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to President Donald Trump’s recent announcement to put a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariff for most countries.

This industrial real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operation (FFO) of $0.60 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1.7%. Revenues are expected to be $200.97 million, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Stag, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STAG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Stag is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Gladstone Land LAND, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.5% higher at $9.35. LAND has returned -19.8% in the past month.

Gladstone's consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of -57.1%. Gladstone currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

