STAG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $40.73, changing hands as low as $40.45 per share. STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $29.40 per share, with $48.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $40.86.

