STAG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.67, changing hands as high as $42.29 per share. STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $33.47 per share, with $48.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.19.

