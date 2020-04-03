STAG Industrial's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAG.PRC) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $24.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 9.25% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STAG.PRC was trading at a 1.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 21.23% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for STAG.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on STAG Industrial Inc's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, STAG Industrial Inc's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAG.PRC) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STAG) are off about 3.6%.

