STAG Industrial's Series C Preferred Stock Crosses Above 6.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAG.PRC) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7188), with shares changing hands as low as $26.40 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, STAG.PRC was trading at a 6.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 40.20% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG.PRC shares, versus STAG:

Below is a dividend history chart for STAG.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on STAG Industrial Inc's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, STAG Industrial Inc's 6.875% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: STAG.PRC) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: STAG) are up about 0.6%.

