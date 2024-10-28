Stag Industrial's Earnings: A Preview

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Stag Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60.

The market awaits Stag Industrial's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 0.35% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Stag Industrial's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.58 EPS Actual 0.61 0.59 0.58 0.59 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 2.0% -0.0%

Tracking Stag Industrial's Stock Performance

Shares of Stag Industrial were trading at $37.05 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 12.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Stag Industrial

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Stag Industrial.

The consensus rating for Stag Industrial is Neutral, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $42.4 implies a potential 14.44% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of First Industrial Realty, Americold Realty Trust and Terreno Realty, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For First Industrial Realty, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $59.56, indicating a potential 60.76% upside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Americold Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $30.29, indicating a potential 18.25% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Terreno Realty, with an average 1-year price target of $68.86, indicating a potential 85.86% upside. Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for First Industrial Realty, Americold Realty Trust and Terreno Realty, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Stag Industrial Neutral 10.53% $152.30M 1.78% First Industrial Realty Neutral 2.14% $121.08M 3.74% Americold Realty Trust Neutral 1.75% $215.48M -1.82% Terreno Realty Neutral 18.50% $70.47M 1.03%

Key Takeaway:

Stag Industrial ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It ranks second in gross profit. It ranks last in return on equity. Overall, Stag Industrial is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Stag Industrial

Stag Industrial Inc is a real estate investment trust that is involved in the acquisition and operation of both single- and multi-tenant properties, although the majority of the portfolio is single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is comprised of warehouse and distribution buildings. Stag Industrial derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental income from its portfolio of warehouse and distribution properties. The company generates most of its rental revenue from its facilities located in Midwestern and Eastern U.S. cities. Stag Industrial's customers include air freight and logistics, automotive, and industrial equipment companies in terms of overall revenue.

Stag Industrial: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Stag Industrial's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Stag Industrial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 31.48%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stag Industrial's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.94%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Stag Industrial adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Stag Industrial visit their earnings calendar on our site.

