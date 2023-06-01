Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $34.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 0.57% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.56 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $171.71 million, up 6.32% from the year-ago period.

STAG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $697.42 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1.81% and +6.1%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher within the past month. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.44. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.36, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that STAG has a PEG ratio of 7.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.9 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.