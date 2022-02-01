Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $42.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.19% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 9.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.29% in that time.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Stag Industrial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.01.

Also, we should mention that STAG has a PEG ratio of 3.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.59 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

