Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $41.74, moving -1.21% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 7.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.17%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.39%.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stag Industrial is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.54, so we one might conclude that Stag Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that STAG has a PEG ratio of 3.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.54 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

