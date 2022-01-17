Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed the most recent trading day at $43.59, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 4.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 3.63% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.64% in that time.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 16, 2022. On that day, Stag Industrial is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.12%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $147.06 million, up 13.16% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Stag Industrial is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stag Industrial has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.45, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

