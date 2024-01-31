Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Stag Industrial (STAG) ending at $36.94, denoting a -1.49% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had lost 5.28% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.28% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Stag Industrial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.57, up 3.64% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $178.52 million, indicating a 4.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Stag Industrial. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.11% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Stag Industrial boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Stag Industrial is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.2, which means Stag Industrial is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 8.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry stood at 2.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.