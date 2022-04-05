Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $41.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 6.44% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.07% in that time.

Stag Industrial will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.6 million, up 16.86% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $657.29 million, which would represent changes of +4.85% and +16.92%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Stag Industrial's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.29. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.56.

Meanwhile, STAG's PEG ratio is currently 3.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STAG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

