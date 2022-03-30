Stag Industrial (STAG) Stock Moves -0.17%: What You Should Know

Stag Industrial (STAG) closed at $42.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.19%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the industrial real estate investment trust had gained 10.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.01%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Stag Industrial as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.52, up 6.12% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $156.23 million, up 16.59% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $655.14 million. These totals would mark changes of +4.85% and +16.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher within the past month. Stag Industrial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stag Industrial has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.09, so we one might conclude that Stag Industrial is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that STAG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.77. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STAG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.02 as of yesterday's close.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

