STAG Industrial (STAG) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.57, changing hands as low as $29.68 per share. STAG Industrial Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STAG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STAG's low point in its 52 week range is $27.1403 per share, with $33.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.87.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.