Stag Industrial (STAG) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Stag Industrial (STAG) ended the recent trading session at $37.14, demonstrating a +0.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.52% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Shares of the industrial real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 0.49% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The upcoming earnings release of Stag Industrial will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.58, signifying a 5.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $181.15 million, indicating a 4.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.38 per share and a revenue of $744.05 million, demonstrating changes of +3.93% and +5.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stag Industrial. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% higher. At present, Stag Industrial boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Stag Industrial is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.61. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.77 for its industry.

It's also important to note that STAG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.24. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.34 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

